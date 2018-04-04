 Our focus is to revive, develop handball – Ocheo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Our focus is to revive, develop handball – Ocheo – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Our focus is to revive, develop handball – Ocheo
Action starved handball enthusiasts in Lagos have cause to be happy as the 2018 National U-12 and U-15 championships have been slated to hold in Lagos from April 6-15 at the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Lagos. Speaking at the pre-championship press

