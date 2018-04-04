Our focus is to revive, develop handball – Ocheo - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Our focus is to revive, develop handball – Ocheo – Vanguard



Action starved handball enthusiasts in Lagos have cause to be happy as the 2018 National U-12 and U-15 championships have been slated to hold in Lagos from April 6-15 at the Rowe Park Sports Complex, Lagos. Speaking at the pre-championship press …



