Our Prayers Made Joshua Emerge Victorious – Sagamu family — Nigeria Today

Our Prayers Made Joshua Emerge Victorious – Sagamu family

World boxing champion Anthony Joshua’s family in Sagamu, Ogun State, and youths in the town are in jubilant mood after Joshua, whose parents are from Sagamu, defeated New Zealand’s Joseph Parker in their unification fight at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday, saying the special prayers they organised for the boxer’s victory worked. […]

The post Our Prayers Made Joshua Emerge Victorious – Sagamu family appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

