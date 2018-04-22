‘Our products are changing the face of aviation industry’ — Nigeria Today

‘Our products are changing the face of aviation industry’

Abdulmumeen Abdulkareem is the rector and chief executive of International Aviation College, Ilorin, Kwara State. In this interview with SIKIRAT SHEHU, he speaks on how the college is waxing strong in spite of challenges confronting it and advocates for a student loan scheme and massive investment in the aviation sector.

Give us an overview of the International Aviation College, Ilorin

The International Aviation College (IAC) was established in 2012 by the government to train aviation professionals. With the support of the board and of course the current governor, Abdulfattah Ahmed, and Bukola Saraki, and the support of people like Razaq Atunwa, the school continues to prosper. We have as our students men of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, and the joint ventures. The college is the only school in Africa that has all the three armed forces of one country doing one training or the other with it or having a joint venture. We have graduated over 100 students in different categories as pilots, from Private Pilot Licence (PPL), Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), and Multi Engine Licence (MEL).

Apart from the armed forces, we have global companies willing to collaborate with us to tap into the West African market. IAC is the only training institution in the West African sub- region that is a one-stop training organisation. We have both helicopter training and the fixed wing. We also have other supporting services, fly dispatchers, technician courses as well as maintenance courses. We have come a long way and we still have a long way to go. So, IAC is waxing stronger and it is an icon for Kwara. The school has gone beyond imagination; we only pray that the support we have been getting from regulating authorities, particularly the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, continues. They have been giving us tremendous support; otherwise, we will not be able to survive. I will also commend Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, who has always been there for IAC.

Does that mean there are no challenges confronting your college?

Yes, we have our problems. We are managing, but we do not rely 100 percent on government funds. Whenever we are in difficulty, government supports us and there is a return on investment. Our challenge is always funding like you have in any other business in Nigeria. It is just like going to a river full of crocodiles and finally coming out of it. What you will be concerned with is to continue your journey without remembering what you encountered. We all have challenges; we often try to surmount them because aviation business is not cheap. It is capital-intensive and the profit margin is not like a bag of rice. It is less than 3 percent, but by the time it comes in, the return is good.

Is siting of the college in Kwara State capital a blessing?

Kwara State has created an enabling environment for the institution to thrive. The college is blossoming. Again, Kwara State University is collaborating with us. The university offers Eurospace Engineering. The graduate will come out with Maintenance Engine Licence issued by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority. Multinational companies want to base. There is some base training they will be doing and we should be doing too. We are saving Nigeria foreign exchange by positioning the school here. So, they will pay in naira and it will remain in this country and you save money from sending people overseas. All what we are looking for are investors.

Since I came in as chief executive and with the support of my chairman, we have increased the assets value from what the government initially put in place. Earlier, government had put four aircraft on ground, two multi engines, and two single engines. After that, through revenue generated and support of the government, we have been able to add three more aircraft without resorting to public funds. You will see the building that government fixed initially. And more is coming. There is another hanger there that we built for helicopter through a joint venture between us and Nigerian Navy. Even if government decides to divest today, the capital and assets that are there now are more than what was put in before, both in monetary value and non-monetary value.

What does it take to train and become a pilot?

The individual must be at least 16 years of age, but before you can get a licence, you must be 17 years. The course is for about 18 months for full commercial licence. Monetarily, it is expensive but affordable to some people. Our products are in Arik Air, Medview and other airlines that are active now. As part of my training as an instructor, I do post-training evaluation after certain years. I go to the field and let them know that the people there are my products. I ask about their performance to understand if it is good enough or needs to be upgraded. If banks give loans to students like it is done anywhere in the world, people will be able to obtain the level of education they want. I see no reason why I should pay N10 million, even if I have it, for my education. It would have been better to get a grant or student loan and pay by instalment. By the time you finish, you will have been paying while working. One thing with aviation is that if you finish the course as a pilot, I guarantee you in two years you will pay whatever loan you have taken.

In your view, is Nigerian aviation on course?

It is on course, especially with the current government. Look at the minister now; he is hardworking and a professional. If you look at the people he put as heads of parastatals, particularly in the Civil Aviation Authority, you will notice they are competent. They just finished audits – UN audit, FA audit – and they are passing all of them. So, if you have key professionals that believe in the continuation of safety awareness and promotion in crucial areas, that should be the result, you do not expect anything less. But if you just put people that are not up to the task, you cannot expect sanity in the industry. Although nobody is perfect, we will continue to do better as we grow.

How can government assist aviation training institutes?

More of our products are being employed as pilots than any other in this country. The issue now is investment in the business environment. See how many airlines that were there; see how many airlines that have shut down. So, it depends on how many airlines available. People are now going outside the East. China is open and you may not know how many Nigerians that are working there. You don’t know how many people work in Dubai as pilots. The industry needs massive investment. Governor Abdulfatah always says that the government is not in the business of doing business, which is true. The government is in the business of creating an enabling environment for its citizens and investors in a fair-play ground.

What are your plans for future?

Our plan for future is to produce high-skilled professionals and in the next two years, you will see the face of IAC changing. This place is hope for West Africa and probably the world. I told you global companies want to partner with us because the West African market is underutilised. How many pilots do you have in Ghana, all the way to Senegal? So which one is easier and cheaper for you? We have the ECOWAS coming to join us. The Air Force just trained two Liberians and they graduated some days back. You can see the impact of the collaboration. I want to thank the chiefs of naval staff, army staff and all the service chiefs as they believe in Nigeria. Of course, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, made it happen. He is a visionary man, and his vision is what they are implementing. Buy Nigeria, do Nigeria by investing in us, and collaborate with us. We are making things happen.

The post ‘Our products are changing the face of aviation industry’ appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

