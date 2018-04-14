Our Projects ‘ll be completed – Bauchi Finance Commissioner — Nigeria Today

Our Projects ‘ll be completed – Bauchi Finance Commissioner

Bauchi state government has assured that all ongoing projects it initiated will be completed in the 2018 fiscal year to pave way for sustainable development in the state.

Bauchi state commissioner of Finance and Economic Development Mr. Garba Sarki Akuyam, gave the assurance in Bauchi while speaking to reporters on the recent assent of the 2018 Appropriation Bill by state Governor,Muhammad Abubakar.

Akuyam opined that “with the signing of the budget, Bauchi people should expect the execution of more development projects and programmes in all parts of the state”.

He also said”the state government plans to embark on massive construction of rural roads across the state,and to begin mechanization of agriculture to enhance food security in the state”.

Bauchi has earmarked N167,899,220,800 Billion in 2018.

Of this N99,936,650,43 for capital projects,N67,962,570,757 Billion for recurrent expenditure, N23.3 billion allocated to for general administration.

While over N61.4 has been assigned to economic sector, N5 billion for law and justice sector.regional development sector got over N5.2 billion,social development took N59.5 billion with consolidated revenue charges at N12.7 billion.

According to the commissioner”state government projects total of N132,478,369 as internally generated revenue”.

Commenting on priority areas of the budget, Akuyam said Ministry of Education has taken 19 percent of the budget,while Health got 16 percent, Ministry of Works and Agriculture and Natural Resources is given 15 percent .

In addition the state government will diversify its revenue sources to reduce to reduce much reliance on allocation from the federal And appealed to Bauchi people to support and cooperate with the state government to deliver dividends of democracy to them.

