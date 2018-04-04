 Our Traffic Lights Now Run On Solar Panel – FCTA — Nigeria Today
Our Traffic Lights Now Run On Solar Panel – FCTA

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disclosed that all the traffic lights operating in major intersections in the Federal capital City (FCC) is powered by solar panels. In an interview with some journalists in his office yesterday, the secretary, FCTA Transport Secretariat, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, explained that administration had opted for solar system, for […]

