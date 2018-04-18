Outgoing governors used to pack money and leave at the end of their tenure, but i won't - Okorocha — Nigeria Today

Outgoing governors used to pack money and leave at the end of their tenure, but i won’t – Okorocha

Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has vowed not to pack money and leave at the end of his tenure, saying rather he will continue to work until 11.30am of May 29, 2019

Okorocha disclosed this on Sunday when he hosted the people of Ideato North who came to pay him a solidarity visit.

According to him “The usual feeling is for outgoing governors to pack money and leave at the end of their tenure, but I will not pack money, I will continue to work till 11.30am of May 29, 2019”

He noted that he contested and won in the state from the opposition party and thanked the people of Ideato North for their continued loyalty and support.

He said he has few months to finish his tenure but he was working round the clock to make Imo better.

