Outrage as Parking Fees at JKIA are Hiked - Mwakilishi.com — Nigeria Today

Outrage as Parking Fees at JKIA are Hiked
Parking fees for motorists dropping and picking up travellers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been reviewed upwards, a move that has sparked outrage from Kenyans. The airport, through its parking service provider Kenya Airports …
Motorists to pay more for parking at JKIA
