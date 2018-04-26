 Gauteng ANC outraged by 'hanging' threat against Education MEC Lesufi - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
eNCA

Gauteng ANC outraged by 'hanging' threat against Education MEC Lesufi
Eyewitness News
This comes after an effigy of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was paraded in the capital this week, apparently due to his work towards equalising education and amending language policy in schools. FILE: Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

