 OVA SKILLZ – GRACE — Nigeria Today
OVA SKILLZ – GRACE

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Meet OVA SKILLZ, MAGNUM PAN AFRICA’s flagship Gospel Rapper. Born Ovie Austin Akoke, OVA SKILLZ drops the first single, “GRACE” off his upcoming EP. GRACE is his first single since joining MAGNUM and its a song that sure preaches JESUS,which is the rapper’s only message in all his songs. Listen, Download and Share “GRACE” DOWNLOAD

