 Over 100 cultists in Delta raid police station to free members - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Over 100 cultists in Delta raid police station to free members – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Pulse Nigeria

Over 100 cultists in Delta raid police station to free members
Pulse Nigeria
A police spokesperson denied that a reported raid conducted by suspected cultists occurred at an outpost, not a station. Published: 12:28; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail · In a bid to free arrested members, cultists numbering over 40 reportedly raided a
Squid watches Carmel outgrow its tiny police station, alongside an outsized fight.Monterey County Weekly
Police issue warningFiji Times
Basehor acquiring property for possible police stationLeavenworth Times
Independent Online –Times of India –Concise News –Mirage News
all 18 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.