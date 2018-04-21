Over 15 killed as herdsmen sack Saghev community in Benue — Nigeria Today

Over 15 killed as herdsmen sack Saghev community in Benue

No fewer than 15 persons have been killed while several others were injured after herdsmen invaded Uzughul, Tse Ginde, in Saghev council ward of Guma LGA, early hours of Saturday. DAILY POST gathered that the attackers numbering over 20 set ablaze many shops and several houses, including that of one Dr. David Tsevende. Sources in […]

Over 15 killed as herdsmen sack Saghev community in Benue

