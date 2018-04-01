 Over 20 Girls Rap3d At Flavour’s Free Concert In Enugu — Nigeria Today
Over 20 Girls Rap3d At Flavour’s Free Concert In Enugu

A Nigerian lady identified as Naturize on Twitter, has revealed how ladies were defiled at Flavor’s concert in Enugu, last night. The twitter user who pleaded with artistes not to organise free show again, stated that over 20 ladies were raped in turns at the event. She added that despite the presence of security agencies, […]

