Over 26 People Killed After Unknown Gunmen Opened Fire on Villagers In Zamfara — Nigeria Today

Over 26 People Killed After Unknown Gunmen Opened Fire on Villagers In Zamfara

Posted on Apr 13, 2018

26 persons were killed in two villages in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State earlier today after armed bandits attacked a mining site at Kuru-kuru village and also ambushed some people from the neighbouring Jarkuka village as they mobilised to bring help to Kuru-kuru.

The bandits stormed the mining site in Kuru-Kuru village and opened fire on the miners. The villagers from Jarkuka village who were rushing down to help their injured neighbors, were gunned down by the bandits.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the incident, said efforts are being made to track down the bandits.

