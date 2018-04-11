Over 50 per cent of completed school projects deteriorating – PIAC - Ghana Business News — Nigeria Today

Over 50 per cent of completed school projects deteriorating – PIAC – Ghana Business News
|
Ghana Business News
|
Over 50 per cent of completed school projects deteriorating – PIAC
Ghana Business News
The 2017 projects inspections report of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), has revealed that over 50 per cent oil funded schools projects show signs of deterioration in less than three years after completion. Dr Steve Manteaw, the …
Petroleum projects non-existent; Revenue not used for intended purpose — PIAC
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!