Over 60 dead in Indonesia from drinking bootleg alcohol - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Over 60 dead in Indonesia from drinking bootleg alcohol
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Over 60 dead in Indonesia from drinking bootleg alcohol
Vanguard
More than 60 Indonesians are dead and dozens have been hospitalised from drinking illegal homemade alcohol, authorities said Monday, with the toll steadily climbing. Police conducted raids in cities across the world's biggest Muslim majority country to …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
