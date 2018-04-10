 Over 8500 Candidates Denied Admission At FUT Minna — Nigeria Today
Over 8500 Candidates Denied Admission At FUT Minna

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Over 8500 Candidates Denied Admission At FUT Minna. The Vice Chancellor of the university announced this at the 31st Matriculation Ceremony for the for fresh students held at the Suleimanu Kumo Convocation Square. Out of 13,000 candidates who sought admission into the Federal University of Technology, Minna, over 8500 of them were denied admission as …

