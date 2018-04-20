Owl Bird Mysteriously Flies Into Locked Church After Night Vigil In Sapele Delta State (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Owl Bird Mysteriously Flies Into Locked Church After Night Vigil In Sapele Delta State (Photos)

Members of the Divine Anointed Eagles Ministry on Ugberikoko Rd in Sapele area of Delta state were shocked to the bone when a suspicious creature suddenly crept into the church after a prayer vigil.

The church was earlier placed under lock on the instruction of Pastor Cassandra Itama and suddenly an owl was seen flying over the roof of the church.

The strange bird was later caught and burnt.

The post Owl Bird Mysteriously Flies Into Locked Church After Night Vigil In Sapele Delta State (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

