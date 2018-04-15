Oyegun a failure, Saraki, Dogara should be punished -Sagay — Nigeria Today

Oyegun a failure, Saraki, Dogara should be punished -Sagay
Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has described Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a failure. Sagay stated that Oyegun’s tenure has brought nothing other than disaster for the party, adding that his reinstatement will be suicidal. Speaking with the […]
