Oyegun in closed door meeting with APC Governors — Nigeria Today

Oyegun in closed door meeting with APC Governors
Chief John Odigie-Oyegun led-National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s governors is currently in a meeting. The closed door meeting is holding at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja. The meeting is being attended by governors Mohammed Badaru, Jigawa; Rauf Aregbesola, Osun; Isiaka Ajimobi, Oyo; Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun; […]
