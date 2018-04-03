 Oyegun inaugurates team to examine Buhari’s position on APC exco tenure [Full list] — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oyegun inaugurates team to examine Buhari’s position on APC exco tenure [Full list]

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), John Odigie-Oyegun on Tuesday inaugurated the Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) Technical Committee to examine President Muhammadu Buhari’s position on the tenure of party executives vis-a-vis NEC’s resolution of February 27, 2018. Recall that Buhari had opposed the extension of tenure for the executive committee of the […]

Oyegun inaugurates team to examine Buhari’s position on APC exco tenure [Full list]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.