 Oyo House Of Assembly Speaker Dies — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Oyo House Of Assembly Speaker Dies

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Speaker of the Oyo House of Assembly, Honourable Michael Adeyemo, is dead.   Some members of the House of Assembly confirmed this to Channels Television, on Friday and expressed shock over the news of the death. The cause of his death is, however, yet to be ascertained. His body is currently being taken to the […]

The post Oyo House Of Assembly Speaker Dies appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.