Oyo-Ita speaks on FG ending recurring dispute between permanent secretaries, ministers — Nigeria Today

Oyo-Ita speaks on FG ending recurring dispute between permanent secretaries, ministers

The Head of Civil Service, Winnifred Oyo-Ita, has said that the federal government was putting measures in place to bring to an end, the recurring disputes between permanent secretaries and other stakeholders in public sector administration. Oyo-Ita stated this while delivering a keynote address at an induction training programme organised for Permanent Secretaries in Abuja […]

Oyo-Ita speaks on FG ending recurring dispute between permanent secretaries, ministers

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

