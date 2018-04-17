Oyo-Ita tells Nigerian govt what to do with dilapidated assets — Nigeria Today

Oyo-Ita tells Nigerian govt what to do with dilapidated assets
Winifred Oyo-Ita, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, has stated that the dilapidated Federal Government assets should be refurbished for greater productivity and not discarded. She said this on Tuesday in Abuja while on inspection of the newly renovated Federal Treasury Academy (FTA) in Orozo in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to […]
