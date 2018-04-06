Oyo lawmaker charges surveyors on ethical practice — Nigeria Today

Oyo lawmaker charges surveyors on ethical practice

The Chairman, Oyo State House of Assembly Committee on Lands, Housing and Survey, Mr. Peter Oyetunji, representing Surulere/Ogo Oluwa state constituency, has cautioned surveyors in the country against unethical practice, warning that unprofessional conduct is inimical to national development.

He gave the charge at the swearing-in ceremony of new executive members of Association of Private Practising Surveyors of Nigeria (APPS), Oyo State chapter, a sub-unit of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), held at NIS Plaza, Ikolaba, Ibadan on Friday.

Oyetunji, who is the immediate past chairman of APPS in the state, stated: “As practitioners in the survey profession, I plead with all of us to always follow the ethics of our profession. Let us contribute our own quota to the physical development of our environment.”

He encouraged the new executive members under the chairmanship of Chief Ademola Oguntade to maintain open door system, be focused, initiate fresh ideas and make honesty, transparency and accountability their guiding principles.

The new chairman, Oguntade, in his acceptance speech, said the first agenda of his administration “is to create an online banking payment system, of which the project has been handed over to an expert with a promise that it would be in use in the next one month.

He said, “Secondly, this administration will establish a Surveyors’ Estate in which I have contacted some experts on it and a committee will be set up immediately for actualisation of this Surveyors’ Estate.

“This administration plans to visit the Director of Bureau of Physical Planning for enforcement of record copy survey for the approval of building plan and with the effort of our outgoing APPSN chairman at the Oyo State House of Assembly for enforcement of the law.”

The NIS chairman in the state, Prince Aderemi Kobiowu, commended Oyetunji and his team for using their tenure to revert for surveyors the record copy bill, which has elevated the survey profession in the state.

Alhaji B.B. Ajibade, the immediate past secretary of AAPPS, emphasised the importance of unity in the association, saying: “Our coming together will take us far in moving the profession to the next level in terms of practice and welfare of members by identifying the factors that weaken our practice and fashioning adequate solutions, thereby developing strategies that will strengthen our future. This should include honest service to the public.”

