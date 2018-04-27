Oyo okays beaded crowns for Ibadan obas — Nigeria Today

Oyo okays beaded crowns for Ibadan obas

Oyo State government has approved beaded crowns and coronets for 48 monarchs.

The beneficiaries are the crowned 21 Ibadan obas, and traditional rulers and chiefs elsewhere.

The new law provides an alternative legal validation and cover for the controversial elevation of the 21 Ibadan obas.

A state High Court nullified their coronation, based on recommendation of a judicial panel last August.

Information, Culture and Tourism Commissioner Toye Arulogun said the decision was taken after consultation with the Council of Obas and Chiefs.

He said the approval was in line with powers conferred on the governor by Section 28(1) of the Chiefs Law Cap 28, Vol. 1 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria.

The commissioner stressing that the approval had been gazetted by Oyo State Notice No. 20-67 of Oyo State of Nigeria Gazette No. 3, Vol. 43, published on March 29 and endorsed by Secretary to the State Government Ishmael Olalekan Alli.

Arulogun said 26 monarchs would wear beaded crown based on the approval, while 22 would wear coronets.

He said over 100 applications were received for beaded crowns.

The commissioner said the consultative meeting was attended by 23 monarchs and chiefs, led by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, adding that three of the rulers could not attend due to old age.

He said the other three did not attend for different reasons.

The spokesman said the meeting stepped down approval for six chiefs, promising further approvals later.

Arulogun said beaded crowns were approved for the Alajaawa of Ajaawa in Ogo-Oluwa Local Government, the Aale of Oke’Lerin in Ogbomoso North Local Government, the Onijabata of Jabata in Surulere Local Government, the Onigbeti of Igbeti in Olorunsogo Local Government, the Ajoriiwin of Irawo in Atisbo Local Government, the Asawo of Ayete in Ibarapa North Local Government, the Obalufon of Sepeteri in Saki East Local Government and the trio of the Oluigbo of Igbojaye, the Olokaka of Okaka and the Eleyinpo of Ipapo in Itesiwaju Local Government.

Others are the Oloje of Oje-Owode in Saki East Local Government, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan South East Local Government, the Balogun of Ibadanland in Ibadan North East Local Government, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan South West Local Government, the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland in Ona-Ara Local Government, the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland in Ibadan North Local Government, the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland in Ibadan North West Local Government, the Ashipa Balogun of Ibadanland in Akinyele Local Government, the Ekerin Olubadan of Ibadanland in Oluyole Local Government, the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland in Ido Local Government, the Ekarun Balogun of Ibadanland in Egbeda Local Government, the Ekarun Olubadan of Ibadanlan in Lagelu Local Government, the Elempe of Tapa in Ibarapa North Local Government and the trio of Oniware of Iware, Oni Fiditi of Fiditi and Onimini of Imini in Afijio Local Government.

The commissioner said the coronet-wearing obas include Onijaiye of Ijaiye, Oniroko of Iroko and Onikereku of Ikereku in Akinyele Local Government; Ololodo of Olodo, Elerunmu of Erunmu and Elegbeda of Egbeda in Egbeda Local Government; Onido from Ido, Alakufo of Akufo, Oloke of Okelade-Okin, the Olomi of Omi-Adio and Alawotan of Awotan in Ido Local Government; Olofa-Igbo of Ofa Igbo, Onilagun of Lagun, Onilalupon of Lalupon, Onilegbon of Ile-Igbon, Ologburo of Ogburo and Elejioku of Ejioku in Lagelu Local Government.

Others are Alaba of Aba-Nla, Onidiayunre of Idi-Ayunre and Onilatunde of Olatunde in Oluyole Local Government; Alakaran of Akanran and Alajia of Ajia in Ona-Ara Local Government.

