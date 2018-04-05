 Oyo sets up taskforce over incessant kidnappings in Oke-Ogun — Nigeria Today
Oyo sets up taskforce over incessant kidnappings in Oke-Ogun

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Oyo State Government on Wednesday said it has set up a special security task force to prevent further cases of kidnapping, particularly in Oke-Ogun geopolitical zone. Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mr. Toye Arulogun who made this known while speaking with journalists in Ibadan, disclosed that adequate security measures had been put in place […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

