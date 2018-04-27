Oyo State Speaker, Michael Adeyemo Dies at 47 — Nigeria Today

Oyo State Speaker, Michael Adeyemo Dies at 47

Rt. Hon. Michael Adeyemo, the Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, is dead. He died on Friday in Ibadan, aged 47. Mr Toye Arulogun, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, confirmed the death on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyemo, a two-term member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, was reported to have died at Jericho Hospital in Ibadan.

Adeyemo (APC-Ibarapa East State Constituency) was born to the Adeyemo family of Alaarun compound in Lanlate, Ibarapa East Local Government.

He was a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and had served in various positions in the Ibadan branch.

The late Adeyemo was elected speaker of the Oyo Assembly in 2015.

He was the Deputy Chief Whip of the House and a member of the Committees on Fund Allocation, Works and Transport as well as Agriculture, Trade and Investment, Appropriation and Public Finance in the 7th Assembly.

Adeyemo bagged two university first degrees at the University of Port Harcourt and University of Ibadan.

