 Ozokwo Welcomes 16th Grandchild - The Tide — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ozokwo Welcomes 16th Grandchild – The Tide

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Naija News

Ozokwo Welcomes 16th Grandchild
The Tide
Ozokwo is not just basking in the success of her career but also enjoying motherhood. The actress took to her Instagram handle to announce the arrival of her grandson. Announcing the arrival of her grandson, Ozokwo disclosed that the new-born is her
Patience Ozokwo joyfully announces birth of 16th grandchildNew Telegraph Newspaper
Patience Ozokwo Welcomes 16th GrandchildNaija News

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.