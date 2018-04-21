Ozubulu Killing: Heightened tension forces court to relocate - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Ozubulu Killing: Heightened tension forces court to relocate – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Ozubulu Killing: Heightened tension forces court to relocate
Vanguard
as star witness narrates how his wife was murdered in South Africa. By Vincent Ujumadu Awka – THE trial of suspected masterminds of the August 6, 2017 massacre at St Phillip's Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Anambra State has been shifted to Awka following …
Ozubulu Killing: Security Tension Forces Court To Relocate
Killers in Ozubulu Church Massacre Demanded $1m to Shelve Further Attack, Says Witness
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!