Pablo Ayodeji: Nigerians React As ‘Notorious Internet Fraudster’ Speaks On Committing Suicide — Nigeria Today

Pablo Ayodeji: Nigerians React As ‘Notorious Internet Fraudster’ Speaks On Committing Suicide

Notorious Nigerian internet fraudster, Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji, popularly known as Pablo on Twitter is back again – after months of absence in swindling and shenanigans – but with a threat to commit suicide.

The con artist, who is famous for swindling of scores of unsuspecting users on the social networking platform, tweeted something that seems to be his farewell from earth.

“I am dying tomorrow. So this is goodbye,” he wrote on Sunday.

I am dying tomorrow . So this is goodbye — Ayo (@Pabloayodeji) April 22, 2018

I’ve made my decision already . Nothing anyone says is going to change mind. So you can all stop pretending you care. Thanks — Ayo (@Pabloayodeji) April 22, 2018

This is my final tweet.

After 22 years on earth I’ve decided to call it quit. I can’t keep living this way ,I’ve been strong for so long and I’ve reached my breaking point . I realize now that dying is easy and living is hard. And I’ve chosen the easy way out. Goodbye — Ayo (@Pabloayodeji) April 23, 2018

A few hours ago, on Monday, he wrote “This is my final tweet. After 22 years on earth I’ve decided to call it quit. I can’t keep living this way ,I’ve been strong for so long and I’ve reached my breaking point . I realize now that dying is easy and living is hard. And I’ve chosen the easy way out. Goodbye”

His farewell tweets have since begun to stir reactions among Nigerians on Twitter.

Breaking News: Your MCM Pablo Ayodeji want to commit suicide. BTW Nigerians have no joy pic.twitter.com/1Ef1hqiIFu — Mr.┏̲O̶̲̅┓̲P ┏̲A̶̲̅┓ (@ogbeni_opa) April 23, 2018

If you know Pablo Ayodeji in real life pls reach out to him. — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) April 23, 2018

So because he’s Pablo and scammed people, he deserves to die ? Watching people clown that guy in the replies and it’s just outlandish … — Alli O.G (@Onflood_) April 23, 2018

Pablo wakes up…either steals something or threatens us he will kill himself every 6months when everybody forgets about him on Twitter. — Ferdinand (@Burmese_Tyga) April 23, 2018

Pablo’s issue could be likened to the prankster shepherd who was fond of shouting ‘wolf’ ‘wolf’ when nothing attacked his flock, the day wolves actually came, the villagers thought it was the usual prank. — Anietienov Mutombosky (@Beanchesterr) April 23, 2018

Its monday again, drama all around the area

Pablo decides to drop the suicidal tweet

Chimamanda plays the wrong feminism card Well, them go all dey alright — #AdonaiAsks | Adonai (@mrmanhere) April 23, 2018

Me I’m that kinda friend that will look Pablo Ayodeji in the eye and be like….. “You can either go to hell or go to a psychiatrist, I’m sick of petting you whenever you feel like dying! ” I also have my own problems. We all do! — ALI, 4D KULTURR (@Ali_McHenri) April 23, 2018

This is not the first time that Pablo will be on the news.

Mr. Adeniji first drew social media attention on March 30, 2017 when a lady refunded some expenses he had incurred on a date.

Ore Oyebola returned N5,000 to Mr. Adeniji who had only spent N3,800 and asked him to keep the change after he openly ranted about how a lady he took out failed to accept his advances.

The affair became a subject of widespread discussion at the time, and the pair later ended up on a radio programme where the matter was resolved.

He also owned up to swindling scores of unsuspecting users on the micro blogging platform in December.

The post Pablo Ayodeji: Nigerians React As ‘Notorious Internet Fraudster’ Speaks On Committing Suicide appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

