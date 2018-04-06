 Packaging firm showcases technologies at exhibition - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Packaging firm showcases technologies at exhibition – The Punch

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Packaging firm showcases technologies at exhibition
The Punch
Shongai Packaging, a subsidiary of Sona Group of Industries, has said it represented its parent company at the Nigeria PlastPrintPack 2018, along with Shongai Technologies Ltd and Techblow Nigeria Ltd. A statement from the company quoted the Group

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.