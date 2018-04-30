Paddy Agnew's Notes from Italy: Roma's reputation overshadows re-match with Liverpool - World Soccer — Nigeria Today

Paddy Agnew’s Notes from Italy: Roma’s reputation overshadows re-match with Liverpool – World Soccer
|
World Soccer
|
Paddy Agnew's Notes from Italy: Roma's reputation overshadows re-match with Liverpool
World Soccer
This week, football critics and fans should be looking forward to Wednesday's Champions League semi-final, return leg tie, AS Roma v Liverpool, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Yet, rather than talking about Roma's slim chances of pulling off an …
Roma president calls for protests over fan violence
Liverpool news: Philippe Coutinho discovers Mohamed Salah's Real Madrid 'agreement'
Preview: Roma vs. Liverpool – prediction, team news, lineups
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!