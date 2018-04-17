Paga celebrates ninth anniversary in payment space - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Paga celebrates ninth anniversary in payment space – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Paga celebrates ninth anniversary in payment space
Guardian (blog)
Paga is celebrating its ninth anniversary as Nigeria's first and leading mobile money company, founded by its Chief Executive Officer, Tayo Oviosu.Paga have provided easy means for simple mobile money transfers, bill payments and provision of financial …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!