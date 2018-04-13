Palesa captures her African journey in magical designs - Independent Online — Nigeria Today

Palesa captures her African journey in magical designs – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Palesa captures her African journey in magical designs
Independent Online
Palesa Mokubung's magical runway show at SA Fashion Week brought the essence of Africa to the Sandton rooftop. The Indigo Spring/Summer 2018 collection by her brand Mantsho was woven out of her love for travel. “I thought about countries I have …
Winners of 2018 Pan African Re/Insurance Journalism Awards Announced
The mamas of Clover Mama Afrika continue to learn
In Africa, US special forces shifting approach on extremism
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!