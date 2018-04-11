 Pam Hupp not talking about 2011 Betsy Faria killing - fox2now.com — Nigeria Today
Pam Hupp not talking about 2011 Betsy Faria killing – fox2now.com

Posted on Apr 11, 2018


Pam Hupp not talking about 2011 Betsy Faria killing
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – Court filings say a suburban St. Louis woman charged with fatally shooting a disabled man to divert attention from herself in her friend's stabbing death is refusing to answer questions from attorneys for her friend's husband

