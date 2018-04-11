Pam Hupp not talking about 2011 Betsy Faria killing - fox2now.com — Nigeria Today

Pam Hupp not talking about 2011 Betsy Faria killing – fox2now.com
|
fox2now.com
|
Pam Hupp not talking about 2011 Betsy Faria killing
fox2now.com
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) – Court filings say a suburban St. Louis woman charged with fatally shooting a disabled man to divert attention from herself in her friend's stabbing death is refusing to answer questions from attorneys for her friend's husband …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!