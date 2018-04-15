Paper Round: Manchester City ready £167m move for Kylian Mbappe - Eurosport.com — Nigeria Today

Paper Round: Manchester City ready £167m move for Kylian Mbappe – Eurosport.com
|
Eurosport.com
|
Paper Round: Manchester City ready £167m move for Kylian Mbappe
Eurosport.com
Manchester City want Kylian Mbappe and Thiago Alcantara, Manchester United consider Harry Maguire, and Chelsea are linked to Robert Lewandowski. Manchester City ready for Mbappe bid. Manchester City had been preparing a bid for Eden Hazard, but may now …
Media Watch: City linked with European stars
Transfer Talk: Man City to swoop for Kylian Mbappe if PSG face FFP sanctions
Manchester City ready to pounce for £167million-rated superstar transfer after major development
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!