 Paper Round: Manchester United want £140m for Pogba, City eye Matthijs De Ligt and Riyad Mahrez - Eurosport.com — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Paper Round: Manchester United want £140m for Pogba, City eye Matthijs De Ligt and Riyad Mahrez – Eurosport.com

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Eurosport.com

Paper Round: Manchester United want £140m for Pogba, City eye Matthijs De Ligt and Riyad Mahrez
Eurosport.com
Manchester United will reportedly want £140 million for Paul Pogba if he is to leave and Manchester City want Riyad Mahrez and Matthijs de Ligt. It's Friday's Paper Round. United will demand £140m for Pogba. We start with The Mail, who have an
Transfer Talk: Man City still want Mahrez, Richarlison to Man UnitedESPN (blog)
Pep Guardiola plots £65m Man City move to bolster attacking options with PL aceCaughtOffside
Leicester star Riyad Mahrez back on Manchester City's transfer radar after £60m January bid was rejectedMirror.co.uk
The Sun –GiveMeSport
all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.