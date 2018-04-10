Parents, students storm UI, reject fee increment [PHOTOS] — Nigeria Today

Parents, students storm UI, reject fee increment [PHOTOS]

Hundreds of parents, students and other stakeholders who stormed the University of Ibadan Trenchard Hall for the stakeholders meeting on the proposed accommodation fees and training fees increment for medical students by the university Senate on Tuesday rejected the proposed increment, DAILY POST reports. The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Idowu Olayinka in his […]

