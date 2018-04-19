 Parents want remains of dead Taraba varsity student buried in Cameroon - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Parents want remains of dead Taraba varsity student buried in Cameroon – Vanguard

Parents want remains of dead Taraba varsity student buried in Cameroon
Parents of Yusuf Mohammed, one of the three students killed by falling trees in Cameroon have requested that his remains should be buried in Cameroon. Mohammed and two other students were killed when trees fell on them during an ill-fated research trip
