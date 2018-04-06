Party faithful ask PDP to discipline Omisore for burning flags - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Party faithful ask PDP to discipline Omisore for burning flags – Daily Trust
Party faithful ask PDP to discipline Omisore for burning flags
Members of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have urged the national leadership of the party to discipline the former Deputy Governor of the state, Senator Iyiola Omisore for burning flags of the party before leaving its fold. The PDP …
