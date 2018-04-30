Party Funding: We Have Not Adopted PDP’s Style of Public Looting – APC — Nigeria Today

Party Funding: We Have Not Adopted PDP’s Style of Public Looting – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fired back at the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the latter’s allegation that the APC diverted N6 billion of public funds to finance its forthcoming national convention.

Read the APC’s statement signed by the party’s spokesperson, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi:

Re: PDP Allegations on APC Finances, Convention Funding

In reacting to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) allegations on the management of the All Progressives Congress (APC) finances and the funding for the Party’s upcoming 2018 National Convention among other unsubstantiated allegations contained in a statement by a spokesman for the PDP, we refer the PDP to the APC’s 2016 published independent audit report and accompanying financial statements.

In respect of the funding for our upcoming national convention, we also refer the PDP to our earlier issued statement (http://officialapcng.com/re- despite-owing-salaries-apc- governors-to-contribute- n6billion-for-upcoming- congresses-convention/) and also invite PDP to note that the APC convention committee has not submitted a budget for the convention.

Besides, the expenses for the National Convention to elect national officers and the presidential convention are duly captured in our 2018 budget. Therefore, the issue of N6billion convention expenses is neither here nor there.

While we assure Nigerians that the APC has not adopted the PDP’s practice of dipping their hands into the public till to fund its political activities as brazenly displayed during the 2015 elections, we equally call on the PDP to emulate the APC’s best practice of financial probity and openness by making public their audited reports and financial statements, if they have any.

