Party Leaders Move to Resolve Lagos Waste Collection Tussle - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today

Party Leaders Move to Resolve Lagos Waste Collection Tussle – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Party Leaders Move to Resolve Lagos Waste Collection Tussle
THISDAY Newspapers
Party leaders, commissioners and members of the State House of Assembly, have waded into the fray as the battle for the control of waste collection in Lagos State rages on. Despite the relentless criticism from stakeholders, Visionscape has continued …
Unidentified persons upturn Visionscape bins, shoot at truck
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!