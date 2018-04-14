Pass the Pinwheel event sheds light on child abuse statistics - American Press — Nigeria Today

Pass the Pinwheel event sheds light on child abuse statistics – American Press
|
American Press
|
Pass the Pinwheel event sheds light on child abuse statistics
American Press
Pinwheels symbolize childhood as it should be: safe, happy and healthy. With this in mind, local leaders and volunteers fanned out across the city on Friday to pass out blue pinwheels in support of Child Abuse Prevention Month. “We want our kids to …
Hull man gets life sentence for continuous child sex abuse
County pinwheel ceremony sheds light on child abuse
Educators Raise the Alarm on Sex Abuse of Minors in Schools
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!