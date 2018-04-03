Pastor Allegedly Kills Lover For Rituals, Buries Her In His Church — Nigeria Today

Pastor Allegedly Kills Lover For Rituals, Buries Her In His Church

The Ogun state police command have arrested the Pastor-in-charge of Holy Gathering Evangelical Church of God, Elijah Oluwatobiloba, for allegedly killing his lover and burying her body inside his church in the state. According to Punch report, The suspect, upon interrogation, claimed that he carried out the heinous act for reasons known to “him and […]

The post Pastor Allegedly Kills Lover For Rituals, Buries Her In His Church appeared first on Timeofgist.

