Pastor Arrested For Operating A Fake WAEC Centre [Photos] — Nigeria Today

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

Pastor Arrested For Operating A Fake WAEC Centre. WAEC question papers and answer sheets suspected to be forged were recovered from the suspect. The Police Command in Lagos State has arrested a 48-year-old man suspected to be the operator of a fake West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination centre in Igbogbo, Ikorodu. The Commissioner of Police …

