Pastor Arrested For Using Teachers N5m Cooperative Money For Church — Nigeria Today

Pastor Arrested For Using Teachers N5m Cooperative Money For Church

The police at Area M Command, Idimu, led by the ACP Austines Akika has ordered the arrest of a popular pastor, Victor Tobore for fraud after he used about N5m belonging to teachers to run a failed church in Lagos.

P.M Express reports that Pastor Tobore reportedly defrauded the staff of Webminister College Idimu to the tune of N5m, being the money contributed by the school staff cooperative for several years.

The incident happened at the school premises located at Johnson Baroube Street in Idimu, Lagos.

It was gathered that the staff of the school came together to form Cooperative Thrift Pension and Welfare Society to assist themselves. Pastor Tobore was entrusted with the money of the cooperative because of his acclaimed position as a pastor in the society.

However, the staff did not know that Pastor Tobore had another motive to defraud the staff. When he was asked to present the financial records of all the money the staff had contributed and to effect some payments, he was unable to do so and gave flimsy excuses.

It was learnt that he later told the staff members that he had spent the money for his ministry and will not be able refund the money at that point in time because the ministry failed.

The matter was reported to the police through a petition to the Area Commander, Akika. During investigations, Pastor Tobore reportedly confessed before the police that he had no records of the money because he tore the record books in order to cover his track in the alleged fraud.

He was charged before Ogba Magistrates court for conspiracy and fraud.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. Peter Nwaka granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The court also ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payments before the court to stand as sureties.

The prosecutor, Mr. Christopher John did not object his being granted bail.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was further adjourned till 9 May, 2018.

