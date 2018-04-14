Pastor Bakare speaks on Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu — Nigeria Today

Pastor Bakare speaks on Chibok girls, Leah Sharibu
Senior Pastor, Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare has called on the Federal Government to secure the immediate release of Chibok schoolgirls and the remaining Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, from Boko Haram. Bakare stated this while speaking during the Bring Back Our Girls Lecture on Saturday in Abuja. He lamented that the Dapchi episode happened four […]
