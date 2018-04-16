Pastor Enoch Adeboye Is A Fraud - RCCG Member Declares — Nigeria Today

A Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) member identified as @Villageparrot on Twitter, took to the platform to call out the GO of the church, Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the controversial tithing issue. According to the Twitter user, ‘Pastor Adeboye is a fraud’. He further stated that spiritual leader, Guru Maharaji will make heaven ahead of some of the acclaimed anointed pastors.

Read his tweets below;

“Pastor Adeboye tells pastors to tell their church members they won’t make heaven unless they pay their tithe. One word for him: fraud! We need to put an end to pastors blackmailing the hopeless and poor into giving what they don’t have. Pastor Adeboye even disappoints me the most primarily because I expected more; secondarily because he’s my pastor. This is not how Jesus Christ instructed us to live in the Bible. He taught us so much more.

What would it take Pastor Adeboye on one night to ask congregation to donate a total of N500m to build hospitals, skills development centers, sports centers, schools for IDP camps? What would it cost Pastor Adeboye to have a special outreach to help residents of IDP Camps? What much better way to preach the love of Christ is there than to do something for the less privileged?

The other day Pastor Adeboye announced 2 million people should be fed every Sunday. There’s a difference between feeding 2 million people and feeding 2 million HUNGRY people. But barest minimum Twitter said that was enough. Only thing Pastor Adeboye knows how to do is stand on that pulpit to ask people to donate billions of Naira to build more church branches. Please, how is this any different from a business model?

Of course you’ll be right to say “taking care of IDP Camps is government’s responsibility” …but, the Bible didn’t teach that we should leave kindness and humanity to government, so… I read my Bible properly, through and through. I attend RCCG and I am telling you that Pastor Adeboye declaring non-payment of tithe as the ticket to hell is FRAUD! I know many of you will come and say “How do you know Pastor Adeboye is not doing this already?” My answer is NO! In furtherance, don’t be a fool to defend a pastor that doesn’t even know your name.

It’s time everybody came to full appreciation that churches in Nigeria are business establishments set up to extort the poor and hopeless. “If you give your tithe, the windows of heaven will open to you…” IT IS A SCAM! How many rich men of this world give tithes? Dangote dey pay tithes? Okay, I know you’ll say devil gave them that money. Shut up!

If Jesus Christ was in Nigeria, would he ignore the IDP Camps and not bring good tidings to them? Aren’t they our brothers, sisters and neighbors? Why can’t Pastor Adeboye say “okay this month, we are raising N500m for our kinsmen in IDP Camps”?

Pastors acquiring private jets, building mansions, amassing stupendous wealth, but they’re teaching the poor masses “Heaven is your goal and home, this world is a journey” Isn’t that fraudulent? Look at what Sam Adeyemi, for example, has done with DayStar. See how he tries to reach as many people as he can. He teaches. He nurtures. That’s what pastors are meant to do. Not arm-twisting people into giving what they barely can get by with.

But yes, pastors have managed to cage a lot of people by “touch not my anointed” and they’ve lied to you that “touch” includes talking. Well, all the ‘big’ pastors in this country are frauds and that’s that! Touch not my anointed my black ass. Pastors that take money from the same politicians that have impoverished their congregation, is that a pastor one should respect?

Pastors that take money from politicians, then are the first to call judges (a member of their church) when such politicians face charges in their court. Nah, not today Satan.

Typical Nigerian church:- Preach prosperity – Ask for donations – Do thanksgiving – Ask for donation – Preach about tithe – Ask for donation. Money, money, money, money. Guru Maharaji will make heaven ahead of some of your “anointed” pastors. It’ll shock you.

All the tithe RCCG has been receiving, what have they done with it? They successfully built a school that members of their church can’t afford. School built with their hard-earned money.”