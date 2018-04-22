 Pastor, two others killed during Benue APC meeting - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pastor, two others killed during Benue APC meeting – The Punch

Posted on Apr 22, 2018


Pastor, two others killed during Benue APC meeting
JOHN CHARLES. At least three members of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Benue State were allegedly killed while several others were injured during the party's Benue South Senatorial caucus meeting, held in Otukpo, headquarters of the senatorial
