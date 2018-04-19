Patrice Bergeron named Selke Trophy finalist for seventh straight season - WEEI.com (blog) — Nigeria Today

Patrice Bergeron named Selke Trophy finalist for seventh straight season – WEEI.com (blog)
|
Patrice Bergeron named Selke Trophy finalist for seventh straight season
WEEI.com (blog)
For the seventh straight season, Bruins center Patrice Bergeron has been named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy. Bergeron has won the award, given annually to the best defensive forward in the NHL, four times in his previous 13 seasons with the …
